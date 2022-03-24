Culture of `Khaunga, Khane bhi Dunga' prevailing in Maharashtra: Amruta Fadnavis

In a swipe at the ruling Shiv Sena-led coalition in Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday said that leaders in the state indulge in corruption themselves and also shield others who are corrupt.

She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program here. ''I feel the situation prevailing in Maharashtra is `I will eat, I will feed others, and protect those who are eating (Khaunga, Khilaunga, Khaane bhi Dunga aur Khaane Waalon Ki Raksha Bhi Karunga),'' she said.

People want corruption to end, she added.

