Left Menu

Revamped Gujarat PCC gets 25 vice-presidents, 75 general secretaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:01 IST
Revamped Gujarat PCC gets 25 vice-presidents, 75 general secretaries
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress appointed 25 vice-presidents and 75 general secretaries to the party's revamped Gujarat unit on Thursday.

The development comes months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, slated to be held later this year.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of office-bearers and DCC presidents of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee,'' an official party communication said.

The party also appointed 19 district presidents in Gujarat.

The appointments came two days after the party's Gujarat leaders, including AICC in-charge of the state Raghu Sharma and PCC chief Jagdish Thakor, met Rahul Gandhi at his residence here and discussed the party's revamp and its further strengthening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022