Revamped Gujarat PCC gets 25 vice-presidents, 75 general secretaries

The Congress appointed 25 vice-presidents and 75 general secretaries to the party's revamped Gujarat unit on Thursday.

The development comes months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, slated to be held later this year.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of office-bearers and DCC presidents of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee,'' an official party communication said.

The party also appointed 19 district presidents in Gujarat.

The appointments came two days after the party's Gujarat leaders, including AICC in-charge of the state Raghu Sharma and PCC chief Jagdish Thakor, met Rahul Gandhi at his residence here and discussed the party's revamp and its further strengthening.

