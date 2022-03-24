Poland says EU must crush Russia with sanctions for "massacre" of Ukraine
Updated: 24-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:09 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday the European Union needed to "crush" Russia with sanctions over the war in Ukraine, which he said has turned into a "massacre".
"Russia is trying to re-establish the Empire of Evil," Morawiecki said, in a reference to the Soviet Union.
