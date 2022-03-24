France's Macron says up to Renault whether it stays in Russia

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he respected French automaker Renault's decision to suspend its Moscow factory and said it was up to companies to decide whether they wanted to stay in Russia if their sector had not been hit by sanctions.

Speaking to reporters after a G7 and NATO conference, Macron said there was a "reputational risk" for companies which decided to stay.

