Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on March 28, he inspects venue

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Goa legislators that is to be held on March 28, caretaker Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday personally inspected the preparations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao area.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:19 IST
CM Dr. Pramod Sawant personally inspected the preparations at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Goa legislators that is to be held on March 28, caretaker Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday personallyinspected the preparations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders are amongst those who have been invited to the swearing-in of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues.

Further, top spiritual leaders across religions, have also been invited to the event on March 28, Sawant said on Thursday. "We have sent invitations to religious leaders across the boardPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah . Some have given confirmations. Some have been invited telephonically, while the government will be sending formal invitations to others," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at an indoor stadium near Panaji where PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers of seven BJP ruled states and other central party leaders are expected to be in attendance. In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

