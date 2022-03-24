C'garh: BJP, JCCJ candidates file nominations for Khairagarh Assembly bypoll

The candidates of the BJP and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) filed nominations on the last day on Thursday for the April 12 Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh. BJP candidate and former MLA Komal Janghel was accompanied by senior leader Raman Singh and others.

A ''mafia-raj'' (reign of mafia) was prevailing in the state under the Congress rule, Singh, a former chief minister, alleged while speaking to reporters.

The BJP's victory in the bypoll will be the beginning of change ahead of 2023 Assembly elections, he added.

As many as 12 candidates have filed their nominations. Congress candidate Yashoda Verma had filed her nomination on Wednesday. JCCJ candidate Narendra Soni also filed his nomination here on Thursday. He was accompanied by JCCJ chief Renu Jogi, JCCJ state chief Amit Jogi and others. The byelection became necessary due to the death of JCCJ MLA Devvrat Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, in November 2021.

Janghel (61), who is presently national working committee member of the BJP OBC Morcha, had won the Khairagarh Assembly seat twice -- in a bypoll in 2007 and in state Assembly elections in 2008. He lost in 2013 and 2018. In 2018 he lost by just 870 votes.

Votes will be counted on April 16.

