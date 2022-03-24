Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi

Days after Aam Aadmi Party won Punjab Assembly Elections, State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:56 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Aam Aadmi Party won Punjab Assembly Elections, State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Chief Minister is hopeful that people of Punjab will get the necessary support from the Central Government.

In a tweet today, the Chief Minister wrote, "I called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and discussed Punjab issues. I sincerely hope that the burning issues of Punjab will get the necessary support from the Central Government." Mann took the oath of office at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

In the recently-concluded Punjab elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

