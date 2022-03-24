Left Menu

Canada to continue increasing defense spending, announces new sanctions against Russia

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:02 IST
Canada to continue increasing defense spending, announces new sanctions against Russia

Canada will continue to increase its defense spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, as he announced new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Canada will be increasing pressure by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council who facilitated and enabled this unjustified invasion," Trudeau told reporters after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Asked about the country's defense spending, Trudeau said "our investments in our Canadian Armed Forces will continue to increase and we will have more to say about this at the appropriate time."

