Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:15 IST
Biden says US would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the United States would respond.

"We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference in Brussels.

