Biden says he thinks Russia should be removed from G20
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday.
"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.
Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
Venezuela frees at least one American after talks with U.S.-sources
Putin's war hurting American families at gas pump, will do everything to contain price hike: Biden
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees