U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Navarro, Scavino

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Peter Navarro, a director of trade policy in former President Donald Trump's administration, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff, in contempt of Congress.
The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Monday to vote on a report recommending the full House cite them for contempt of Congress and refer them for federal prosecution.
