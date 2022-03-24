Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Navarro, Scavino

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST
U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Navarro, Scavino
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Peter Navarro, a director of trade policy in former President Donald Trump's administration, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff, in contempt of Congress.

The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Monday to vote on a report recommending the full House cite them for contempt of Congress and refer them for federal prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

