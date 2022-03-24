Thokchom Satyabrata elected as Manipur Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Thokchom Satyabrata Singh was on Thursday elected as the Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker unopposed. The legislator of the Yaiskul constituency in Imphal East district was the only candidate for the post.

''Thanks to all August House Members for unanimously choosing me as a Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly,'' he tweeted.

Satyabrata Singh was minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the previous government headed by N Biren Singh. Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister for a second term on Monday. The BJP returned to power in Manipur in the recently held assembly polls.

