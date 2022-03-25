Ukrainian runner will run in annual marathon

A Ukrainian runner who fled her country a month ago when Russia invaded will “run for peace” in Jerusalem's annual marathon on Friday.

Professional runner Valentyna Veretska told reporters Thursday that despite the emotional turmoil and stress of fleeing her home in Mykolaiv with her 11-year-old daughter on Feb 24, she will compete in the race.

Veretska, 31, is ranked 444 worldwide in the women's marathon, and most recently took gold in the Oct 2021 Tirana Marathon, according to World Athletics. She recounted that she and her daughter fled the city with only their documentation and made their way to neighbouring Poland.

She received an invitation to participate in the Jerusalem Marathon earlier this month.

Veretska said her husband remained in Ukraine.

Among the thousands of participants in Friday's race will be another 40 Ukrainian immigrants and refugees running to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine, organisers said.

___ Berlin: A Ukrainian teenager who was injured in a shelling attack and later rose to virtual fame when she told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a hospital visit in Kyiv that he was a TikTok star has been flown to Germany to undergo treatment there.

Berlin's Charite hospital confirmed Thursday night that teenager Katya Vlasenko was admitted to the hospital. The hospital did not release any further details.

Vlasenko and her family came under fire from Russian forces earlier this month, and she reportedly covered her younger brother with her body as they attempted to flee.

When Zelenskyy visited Vlasenko a week ago in the hospital, he brought her a big bouquet of flowers and told her that “it's not easy for us all. But we are doing everything right”.

The girl, who was moved to tears by the president's visit, responded by telling him that, “everyone on TikTok supports us.”

