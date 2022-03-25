Left Menu

PTI | Jind | Updated: 25-03-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 00:54 IST
Will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Haryana: Hooda
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Haryana if the party was voted to power in the state in the 2024 assembly polls.

The former chief minister also assured to restore the quota for sportspersons in government jobs.

The ruling BJP-JJP had recently abolished the three per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs.

Accusing the present government of insulting the athletes who have represented the country at global events, he asked the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in the state to rollback its decision.

''If the Congress returns to power, reservation in government jobs for sportspersons and old pension scheme for government employees will be restored,'' he said.

Hooda also accused the BJP-JJP government of being “corrupt” and busy in “event management” while not knowing how to get real work done.

The Congress leader said he and his son Deepender have no greed for any posts and their main aim is to strengthen the party in the state.

Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have restored the old pension scheme for government employees.

