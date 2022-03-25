Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. assesses up to 60% failure rate for some Russian missiles, officials say

The United States assesses that Russia is suffering failure rates as high as 60% for some of the precision-guided missiles it is using to attack Ukraine, three U.S. officials with knowledge of the intelligence told Reuters. The disclosure could help explain why Russia has failed to achieve what most could consider basic objectives since its invasion a month ago, such as neutralizing Ukraine's air force, despite the apparent strength of its military against Ukraine's much smaller armed forces.

Biden says US would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the United States would respond. "We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference in Brussels.

U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a North Korean entity for transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program, the State Department said on Thursday. It named the Russian entities as the Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group) and PFK Profpodshipnik LLC. The North Korean entity targeted for sanctions was named as the Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.

Bolsonaro reduces Lula's advantage for Brazil election -Datafolha

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has gained ground on favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the October election, but is still trailing the leftist leader by 17 percentage points, a new poll said on Thursday. Pollster Datafolha said former President Lula would get 43% of the votes compared with 26% for Bolsonaro in a first-round vote if the election were held today.

Analysis-Biden faces worsening North Korea threat with fewer options

After U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, his future policy chief for the Indo-Pacific region said the new administration would have to decide quickly its approach to North Korea and its nuclear and missile programs. Delay during the Obama administration saw "provocative" North Korean steps "that basically headed off any possibility of engagement," Kurt Campbell said.

West rejects Russia's rouble payments 'blackmail' as it rallies behind Ukraine

NATO promised Kyiv new military support and assigned more troops to the alliance's eastern flank while London and Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow during a trio of summits on Thursday aimed at showing Western unity against Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to help Ukraine protect itself against any chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, and a U.S. official said Washington and allies were also working to provide Kyiv with anti-ship missiles.

West assails Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment

Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday and denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment. At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 rich nations and European leaders addressed the continent's worst conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars.

Biden says he thinks Russia should be removed from G20

U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday. "My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.

Australia imposes sanctions on Belarus president, places more on Russia

Australia on Friday placed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, and 22 Russian individuals, who it called "propagandists and disinformation operatives." The latest sanctions will include editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Escape from Mariupol: 'I didn't want to die on the road'

It took two days of searching under heavy shelling before twin sisters Hanna and Anastasiya Hrechkina from Mariupol managed to find a ride out of the city. "I lost any hope because people were not stopping," said Anastasiya, a 22-year-old psychology student.

