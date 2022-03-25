Russia running out of precision munitions in Ukraine war- Pentagon official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 06:24 IST
Russia is running out of precision guided munitions and it is more likely to rely on so-called dumb bombs and artillery, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl speculated that he did not believe President Vladimir Putin wanted to have an all out conflict with NATO.
