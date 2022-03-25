Left Menu

Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe

Felons are eligible to run for and serve in Congress, but the vast majority choose to resign under threat of expulsion.Fortenberry, who is running for reelection, took a big political hit when prosecutors announced the charges, and his indictment already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years.AP RUP

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 07:13 IST
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
  • Country:
  • United States

US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has been convicted of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal USD 30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

A federal jury in California on Thursday found the nine-term Republican guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements. Fortenberry was charged after sitting for two interviews with FBI agents who were investigating the donor, Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

Fortenberry argued at trial that prosecutors knew that the congressman didn't know about the contribution, but directed an informant to feed him the information in a 10-minute call with the intention of trying to prosecute him.

His attorneys said FBI agents then used false pretenses to interview Fortenberry nearly a year later and indicted him when he failed to recall all of the details from the conversation.

Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines.

The trial could all but end the political career of a congressman seen as a reliable conservative who coasted to easy wins but isn't a familiar name outside of Nebraska. Felons are eligible to run for and serve in Congress, but the vast majority choose to resign under threat of expulsion.

Fortenberry, who is running for reelection, took a big political hit when prosecutors announced the charges, and his indictment already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022