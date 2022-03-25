Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer no more

He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and said he upheld the values of Congress politics.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:33 IST
Senior Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer no more
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former legislator and parliamentarian, Thalekunnil Basheer, passed away on Friday morning, family sources said.

Basheer was 79.

''He left us early Friday morning at his residence in Vembayam,'' a senior Congress leader said.

The senior leader was under treatment for heart-related ailments for the past five years.

Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency. He was also a Rajya Sabha member twice. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and said he upheld the values of Congress politics. ''Basheer used to intervene in the issues affecting the public and upheld the general interest of the society,'' Vijayan said in his condolences message. Senior Congress leaders also condoled the demise of Basheer who was an executive member of KPCC for decades. The body of senior Congress leader will kept at the KPCC office for the public to pay homage and will be laid to rest later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022