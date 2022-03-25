Left Menu

Three go missing as trucks onboard cargo ship fall into river in Jharkhand

PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:01 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were reported missing as six trucks on board a cargo vessel fell into the Ganga river in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Friday.

The ship, which was on its way to Katihar district of Bihar from Sahibganj, apparently faced technical snag and tilted on one side leading to the accident on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner, Sahibganj, Ramniwas Yadav, said.

''We have sought NDRF help for rescue operation. The incident will be probed to check its recurrence in future,'' Yadav maintained.

District Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI that efforts were being made to ascertain the exact number of people who were onboard the trucks that fell into the river.

The issue was raised in the Assembly during the day, with the main opposition BJP alleging that the accident occurred in the course of illegal transportation of stone chips to Bihar.

The saffron party demanded a CBI probe into the matter and sought the suspension of the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

