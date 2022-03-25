Birbhum violence: BJP MLAs protest against Mamata Banerjee in Assembly, demand her statement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a protest in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Friday against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her statement over the Birbhum violence. "The SIT by the state government was an attempt to suppress the facts. We had demanded a CBI inquiry in the case so that truth can be divulged. We thank the High Court for ordering a CBI probe in the case. We believe that a fair inquiry will be done now and justice will be given to the victims and their families," the BJP MLAs told ANI.

"We also demand that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inform the house over the entire incident and also hold a discussion in the House. Our protest will continue until the chief minister gives a statement over the matter in the House," they added. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government. As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)