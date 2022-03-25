Left Menu

Odia Mountaineer Siddharth scales 3 Top Peaks of 3 Continents, shares experience with CM

Odia Mountaineer Siddharth Routray, who has scaled three top peaks of three continents, on Friday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the assembly chamber and shared his experiences of mountaineering.Siddharth has till now has scaled three summits of three continents. His father and other senior officers were present when Siddharth met the chief minister.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:29 IST
Siddharth has till now has scaled three summits of three continents. They are Mt Dennali in North America, Mt Aconcagua in South America and Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.

He has a mission to scale all the 7 summits of seven continents of the world and fly Indian flag and the flag (Baanaa) of Sri Jagannath temple, Siddharth said.

The chief minister appreciated the feat of Siddharth and wished him success for future endeavours.

Siddharth is currently staying in Silicon Valley in USA. He is the son of Jatani Congress MLA Suresh Routray. His father and other senior officers were present when Siddharth met the chief minister.

