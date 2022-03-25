Left Menu

Doctors fighting for life of veteran Russian politician Zhirinovsky - parliament speaker

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:45 IST
Doctors fighting for life of veteran Russian politician Zhirinovsky - parliament speaker
Vladimir Zhirinovsky Image Credit: Wikipedia
Doctors are fighting for the life of veteran Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky who is in grave condition but could still recover, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

Volodin made the statement on social media after an erroneous media report suggested that Zhirinovsky, a 75-year old senior lawmaker whose anti-Western tirades have kept him in the public eye for more than three decades, had died.

"Let's wish him a speedy recovery," said Volodin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

