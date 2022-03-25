Orders issued to provide electricity to tourism sector at industrial rates: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said orders have been issued by the state government to provide electricity to the tourism sector at industrial rates instead of commercial rates.

This has been a demand of the tourism sector which has now been fulfilled, he said.

In the recent state budget, the Rajasthan government announced it would give industry status to the tourism sector.

''In compliance with this announcement, orders have been issued by the state government to give electricity to the tourism sector at industrial rates instead of commercial rates. This was a huge demand of the tourism sector which has been fulfilled,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

The move will benefit lakhs of citizens of the state associated with the tourism industry, he said.

The chief minister said that announcements of giving industry status to tourism have been made several times since 1989, but it was never implemented properly.

''Our government has not only made an announcement in this regard but is also working with determination to develop tourism as an industry,'' he said.

