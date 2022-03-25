Left Menu

Orders issued to provide electricity to tourism sector at industrial rates: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:15 IST
Orders issued to provide electricity to tourism sector at industrial rates: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said orders have been issued by the state government to provide electricity to the tourism sector at industrial rates instead of commercial rates.

This has been a demand of the tourism sector which has now been fulfilled, he said.

In the recent state budget, the Rajasthan government announced it would give industry status to the tourism sector.

''In compliance with this announcement, orders have been issued by the state government to give electricity to the tourism sector at industrial rates instead of commercial rates. This was a huge demand of the tourism sector which has been fulfilled,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

The move will benefit lakhs of citizens of the state associated with the tourism industry, he said.

The chief minister said that announcements of giving industry status to tourism have been made several times since 1989, but it was never implemented properly.

''Our government has not only made an announcement in this regard but is also working with determination to develop tourism as an industry,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022