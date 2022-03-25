Left Menu

Maharashtra: BJP MLA opposes renaming Naigaon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar

A Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA, Kalidas Kolambkar opposed the proposal of renaming 'Naigaon' to Sharad Pawar's name on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST
Maharashtra: BJP MLA opposes renaming Naigaon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA, Kalidas Kolambkar opposed the proposal of renaming 'Naigaon' to Sharad Pawar's name on Friday. Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in the legislative assembly had announced that Naigaon will be named on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's name.

"I respect Sharad Pawar but what I feel is renaming any place in the name of the people who are alive is not right. I oppose the process of renaming Naigaon to Sharad Pawar Nagar" Kolambkar told ANI. He also clarified that he only came to know about the matter after it was announced in the assembly.

"I know Awhad respects Sharad Pawar because Pawar saheb has made him Minister so he wants to show his affection. However, I will oppose the proposal in the house today as I have the right to do so" concluded Kolambkar The Maharashtra Assembly Budget session was underway in Mumbai on Thursday where MLA Jitendra Awhad while speaking on Mumbai's issues announced that a 'chawl' in Worli will be renamed 'Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar' after the Shiv Sena founder and the cluster on N.M. Joshi Marg shall be known as Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Naigaon would be renamed as Sharad Pawar Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022