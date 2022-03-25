BMC commissioner's 'relative' threatened Sonu Nigam: BJP MLA

Maharashtra BJP MLA Amit Satam on Friday claimed in the Assembly that singer Sonu Nigam has complained a ''relative'' of BMC commissioner I S Chahal asked him to organise a free show failing which he threatened a notice will be sent to his home and demolition activity will be carried out.

The opposition legislator demanded action in the matter from the state government.

“Sonu Nigam has given a complaint that the brother of Chahal, named Rajinder, is threatening Sonu Nigam to organise a free show or else notice will be sent to his home and demolition activity will be carried out. Hence, the government should take note of the same and act against Rajinder and Iqbal Singh Chahal,” Satam said in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the BJP legislator repeated the charge.

“Rajinder is the name of a cousin of I S Chahal, who requested singer Sonu Nigam to do some shows free of cost. As the singer refused, he received abusive calls and was threatened by the cousin,'' he said.

Satam said this kind of behaviour should not be tolerated at any cost.

“Chahal later distanced himself from Rajinder, saying he has nothing do with the person. I have personally spoken to Nigam and he informed me about abusive calls were made to him and to his office,” said the BJP legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)