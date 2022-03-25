Kremlin says sanctions on Sberbank head pose no threat to banking sector

The Kremlin said on Friday that Western sanctions targeting German Gref, the head of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, did not pose a threat to the country's banking sector or Sberbank.

The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on Gref on Thursday, saying he was a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, as Washington and its allies sought to ramp up pressure on Moscow to try to force it to withdraw from Ukraine.

