Kremlin says sanctions on Sberbank head pose no threat to banking sector
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that Western sanctions targeting German Gref, the head of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, did not pose a threat to the country's banking sector or Sberbank.
The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on Gref on Thursday, saying he was a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, as Washington and its allies sought to ramp up pressure on Moscow to try to force it to withdraw from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Washington
- Moscow
- The U.S. Treasury
- Ukraine
- Sberbank
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble stabilises in early Moscow trade
Putin, Lukashenko to meet in Friday in Moscow: Kremlin
German ex-Chancellor Schroeder meets Putin in Moscow -Politico
Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions with export bans
Russia-Ukraine war Day 15 highlights: Moscow may use chemical weapons in Kyiv