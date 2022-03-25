Tibetan Youth Congress stages protest against Wang Yi's visit

The Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Hyderabad House here on Friday, opposing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India.

In a statement, the TYC expressed serious concern over the current situation in Tibet and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue of Tibetan freedom with his Chinese counterpart.

Seven to eight Tibetan activists came for the protest with placards, but police took them away in a bus.

Wang, who holds the rank of state councillor, arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening from Kabul. He held talks with Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Friday.

The TYC, in the statement, alleged the Communist government of China is directly responsible for the current spate of tragic events unravelling inside Tibet.

It also sought unconditional release of all Tibetan political prisoners.

