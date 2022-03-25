Israel to host 'historic' regional summit next week, foreign minister says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel will host a "historic" regional summit next week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco will arrive in Israel to participate in meetings on Sunday and Monday, he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cambodia says ASEAN-U.S. summit postponed, seeking new date
Honduran ex-police boss arrested after U.S. extradition request- spokesman
Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine
U.S. dismisses Russian claims of biowarfare labs in Ukraine
U.S. speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine