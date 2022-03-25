Left Menu

No proposal to enforce compulsory voting: Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:46 IST
There is no proposal to bring a law to enforce compulsory voting in the country, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Rijiju said there are no plans to make voting certificate mandatory to avail government benefits and schemes and induce people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He replied in negative to a query on whether the central government has received suggestions from organisations or state governments to make voting compulsory.

Over the years, the Election Commission has been making efforts to encourage people to come out in large numbers to vote in Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was the highest ever at over 67 per cent.

