President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand from March 26-27

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttarakhand from March 26 to 27, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On March 27, the President will grace and address the concluding ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Divya Prem Seva Mission in Haridwar, it added.

