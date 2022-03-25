Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand from March 26-27

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:16 IST
President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand from March 26-27
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttarakhand from March 26 to 27, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On March 27, the President will grace and address the concluding ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Divya Prem Seva Mission in Haridwar, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022