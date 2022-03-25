Left Menu

Baby Rani Maurya: Quit as Uttarakhand Guv to enter active politics

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:30 IST
Baby Rani Maurya: Quit as Uttarakhand Guv to enter active politics
  • Country:
  • India

An influential Jatav leader, Baby Rani Maurya last year resigned from the Uttarakhand governor's post, taking a plunge into active politics.

On Friday, the 65-year-old Dalit leader was sworn-in as an Uttar Pradesh cabnet minister.

Maurya had resigned from the governor's post in September last year, leading to speculations that the party want her to enter active politics. She held the post for three years.

She was made the national vice-president of the party and was elected to the state Assembly from Agra (Rural) in the just-concluded elections.

With a degree in education (B.Ed) and Masters in Arts, she has been a member of the National Commission for Women.

She had contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Etmadpur on a BJP ticket but was defeated then.

Her husband Pradeep Kumar retired from a senior post in a bank.

Baby Rani Maurya had joined the BJP in 1995 and then became the mayor of Agra.

After that she held several positions in the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022