PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:15 IST
Confident UP govt will write another new chapter of progress: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the Yogi Adityanath government in its fresh term will write another new chapter of progress in Uttar Pradesh while fulfilling people's aspirations.

Congratulating Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on taking oath, Modi said the state's development journey marked several important milestones in his government's first five years.

Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi and top BJP leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers along with 50 ministers with cabinet and state ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

