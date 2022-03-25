Sanjay Raut says Central agencies-BJP nexus defaming Maharashtra govt

Lashing out at the Centre, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that there is a nexus going on between the Central agencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra government. This statement by Raut came days after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, alleged that the special public prosecutor of the state government has been planning a conspiracy against BJP leaders in Maharashtra. Fadnavis had also handed over a pen drive with a video recording to the Assembly Speaker and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Speaking on this issue today to the reporters, Raut said, "What is this Pendrive? A new pendrive is surfacing every day...Is theirs a factory of it? There's a nexus of Central agencies and BJP...Same is happening in West Bengal, soon it'll happen in Tamil Nadu as well." "In Maharashtra, both the National Investigation Agency and the opposition are joining hands in order to defame the Maharashtra government. The central probe agency wants to overthrow the Maharashtra government in 'false' cases. The chargesheet get ready immediately on random cases. We do not even know what is the charge against us is about," he said.

"There has never been such poor and low-level politics in Maharashtra," he added. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday attacked the Centre over raids and action by central probe agencies in alleged money laundering cases against people linked to the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and said that "missiles are being fired but we are safe as of now".

These developments pour in as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

