Key Democratic senator Manchin to vote for Supreme Court nominee Jackson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Friday said he would vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, signaling that she will have the votes to overcome widespread Republican opposition.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, said in a statement.

