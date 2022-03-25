To mark 50 yrs in public life, BJP leader Birender Singh holds show of strength on home turf

Senior BJP leader Birender Singh on Friday held a show of strength in Haryana's Uchana, his home constituency, to mark the completion of his 50 years in public life, during which he spoke about degradation of values in present day politics and vowed to be a voice of the farmers.

At the event in Jind district, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta gave Singh an open offer to join the Kejrwal-led party while the Indian National Lok Dal's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala suggested that he play a lead role in forming a third front in Haryana.

Speaking at the event 'Chaudhary Birender Singh Ka Jansarokar--Sangarsh Lagatar', Singh, who turned 76 on Friday, said a marked improvement in the principles of politics is what will define its way ahead in the country.

The ''biggest defect in today's politics'' is that it has been confined to party-politics, he lamented.

''If anyone says anything outside the party (forum), it is considered to be indiscipline. When I openly started talking about the farmers (during their protest against farm laws), many farm unions leaders told me, Chaudhary Sahab, what you are saying is right, but you must resign from the BJP.

''I say that if any political party calls speaking in farmers' favour indiscipline, it is not an outfit, it cannot run.

''I repeatedly said that being in the party, I will always fight for farmers' rights and that bore fruit,'' he said.

On the degradation of values in present day politics, the former Union minister said, ''I will speak about a leader without taking his name, otherwise, it will create a flutter. He started selling tickets during the elections. I am talking about the recent polls-the one in UP. Someone asked me what possibly could be a bigger sin than this.'' Pointing towards the public present at the event, Singh then asked, ''Will you support such politics? Till the time such politics continues, democracy will remain in danger''.

Singh, who is the grandson of renowned peasant leader Chhotu Ram, said that his fight has always been to ensure that farmers get their due.

''I want to tell farmers that if you fight unitedly, you will get your rights. The farm labourers who work in your fields will then also get their due,'' he said.

AAP leader Sushil Gupta recalled it was Birender Singh who motivated him to join politics.

''Chaudhary Sahab, I am saying today that the winds of change are sweeping. We saw this in Delhi earlier, now in Punjab and already, the winds of change have begun in Haryana too,'' he said.

Referring to some leaders at the event, who during their speech, said Singh had come close to becoming the state's chief minister but it somehow did not materialise, Gupta said, ''Those who are saying dreams have not been fulfilled, all of these will be fulfilled. Birender Singh has to make up his mind (if he wants to join AAP), he is welcome.'' INLD's Abhay Chautala said Singh carved a place for himself in people's hearts.

''It was said by many speakers here that Birender Singh has said has quit electoral politics. But I want to tell you Chaudhary Sahab that political people, doctors, advocates and teachers never retire. I would like to say that you may take any decision but do consult your supporters,'' he said.

Chautala asked him to play a ''big role'' in forging a third alternative in Haryana.

''You can play this role. The state today needs leaders like you,'' he said.

Chautala said leaders, cutting across political lines, were unhappy with their parties but they were compelled to remain mum. ''They want someone to lead them,'' he said referring to Singh.

Senior BJP leader from Haryana and coordinator of the event Ram Bilas Sharma said Singh's long political career remained blotless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)