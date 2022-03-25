Gujarat BJP holds protests against Kejriwal for disparaging remarks about 'The Kashmir Files'

The Gujarat BJP on Friday held protests in many cities in the state against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks against the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Kejriwal had mocked BJP leaders.

''They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it,'' he had said.

The Delhi CM also said, 'Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film.'' BJP workers burnt effigies of Kejriwal in Ahmedabad, Kutch and Valsad amid slogans that said only those supportive of Hindu interests would get elected to govern.

Gujarat government spokesperson and education minister Jitu Vaghani said the Aam Aadmi party chief must make it clear which side he was on when it came to the displaced community, whose travails have been depicted in the hugely-successful film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

''Kejriwal's behaviour is like 'mooh main Ram, bagal mein churi' (using piety to hide deviousness). He should make his stand clear and say if he is with those who suffered in Kashmir or not?'' Vaghani said.

''You (Kejriwal) can only understand their pain if you are thrown out of Delhi like the Kashmiris were thrown out of Kashmir. This is the issue of understanding pain and feelings of those who were wronged. But those who run a drama company cannot understand the real pain of people. He (Kejriwal) should sit with those who have suffered in Kashmir. There are many Kashmiri Pandit families here,” he said.

Attacking Kejriwal for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaghani said it was the latter who had taken part in a yatra in the leadership of Murli Manohar Joshi to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in 1991.

Kejriwal, while speaking in the Delhi Assembly, had said the PM needed to take the help of a film for political gains despite ruling the country for eight years.

“If you (Kejriwal) think the film portrays wrong information then bring your facts to the table,” Vaghani said.

Incidentally, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2, in what is being seen as the kickstart of the party's campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls, scheduled for later this year. The film, which has found support from the BJP but has been called one-sided and communal by detractors, has been given tax-free status in Gujarat.

