Left Menu

BJP leaders slam Kejriwal for attack on party for support to 'The Kashmir Files'

He mocked BJP leaders for their support to the film, which highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the valley following the onset of terrorism.Some critics have accused the makers of The Kashmir Files of painting Kashmiri Muslims in a bad light.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:36 IST
BJP leaders slam Kejriwal for attack on party for support to 'The Kashmir Files'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday of mocking at those who lost their lives to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are ''shameless anarchists''.

Posting a picture showing Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs laughing in the Delhi Assembly, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh tweeted: ''Never forget. They are laughing (at) people who lost their lives in J&K due to terrorism, laughing at mothers who lost their children, children who lost their parents, security forces who were killed, women who were butchered, children who were shot at.... Shameless anarchists.'' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted: ''Face of Hindu hatred looks like this.'' During his speech in the Assembly on Thursday, Kejriwal had said the BJP MLAs demanding that ''The Kashmir Files'', a film showcasing the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, be made tax-free in Delhi should upload it on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Assembly, the Delhi chief minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains. He mocked BJP leaders for their support to the film, which highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the valley following the onset of terrorism.

Some critics have accused the makers of ''The Kashmir Files'' of painting Kashmiri Muslims in a bad light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022