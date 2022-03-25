Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution on groundwater conservation

Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said on Friday that public representatives will have to make collective efforts for the conservation of groundwater.

''All of us have to take a pledge to get the work done for water conservation in our respective constituencies,'' he said during a discussion on a resolution on water conservation moved in the Assembly by deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

He said the state government's policy on groundwater conservation allows water harvesting project in a plot of 300 square metre, but a very few people do so.

Speaking on the resolution, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena said that all MLAs and MPs should attend gram sabhas (village council meetings) of their respective areas and ensure groundwater conservation works.

Education Minister B D Kalla and Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi called for joint efforts for water conservation.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti presented a resolution seeking to make awareness about cleanliness compulsory in school curriculum. BJP MLA Biharilal presented a resolution for according Rajasthani language the status of second official language in the state.

