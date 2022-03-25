Left Menu

All five AAP nominees from Punjab elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

All five Punjab Rajya Sabha candidates, who were elected unopposed on Thursday, secured their certificates on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All five Punjab Rajya Sabha candidates, who were elected unopposed on Thursday, secured their certificates on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The thumping victory meant that AAP could get all five Rajya Sabha seats for which biennial elections were announced last month.

Notably, March 21 was the last day of filing nominations. Among the nominees were former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora. As on date, all of them stand unopposed.

According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, four candidates received their certificate themselves, while former cricketer turned politician Harbhajan Singh's certificate was received by his authorised representative Gulzar Inder Chahal. Earlier in the morning, the certificate was handed over to Sanjeev Arora by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Observer Dr S Karuna Raju and Returning Officer-cum-Secretary of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Surinder Pal.

Sandeep Kumar Pathak, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak, was given certificate by Secretary Surinder Pal. In the evening, Raghav Chadha, representative of Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Mittal received their certificates.

Speaking to ANI after this victory, Chadha said, "All 5 candidates of AAP have been elected unopposed. We pray God to give us strength to meet expectations of party and raise the issues of Punjab." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

