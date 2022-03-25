Left Menu

Poland's Kaczynski says unhappy with Orban's stance on Russia

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:11 IST
Poland's Kaczynski says unhappy with Orban's stance on Russia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is not pleased with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cautious stance on Russia, but he will wait to see what happens after Hungary's April election, Kaczynski said on Friday.

"If you asked me if I'm happy, then no, but I will wait for the election, we will see after the election," Kaczynski told Polish public radio when asked about Orban's position on Russia.

Orban has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine but has avoided personal criticism of President Vladimir Putin and is strongly opposed to sanctions on Russian energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022