Mexican president says finance minister informed him early of Central Bank decision

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O informed him of the Central Bank's decision to hike interest rates before its formal announcement.

Lopez Obrador announced the decision hours ahead of schedule in a breach of norms, and later apologized. "I thought it had already been announced," the president told a regular news conference on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said Ramirez de la O was in the Central Bank meeting in which the board voted to raise interest rates to 6.5%, and that the minister had told him of the decision on Wednesday evening. The president said he apologized to the bank's board members, who "understood I made a mistake." He added that his early announcement violated the central bank law yet did not undermine the entity's autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)