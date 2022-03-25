New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL85 UP-ADITYANATH-2NDLD OATH Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak made deputy CMs Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony where 52 others were sworn in as ministers, as PM Narendra Modi watched the proceedings marking the BJP’s triumphant return to power in the state.

DEL86 UP-MULSIM-LD MINISTER Ministerial berth symbol of party's trust in its worker: Lone Muslim minister in UP Lucknow: His becoming a minister wasn't unexpected but a symbol of faith reposed by the party in its dedicated worker, said UP's lone Muslim minister Danish Azad Ansari on Friday.

DES58 UP-MINISTERS-LD MISSING Several prominent faces missing from new UP govt Lucknow: Dinesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh are among the prominent faces who are missing from the UP government this time as new ministers took oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony here on Friday. DEL72 UP-BRAJESH PATHAK-PROFILE Brajesh Pathak: Elevation for law minister in previous Adityanath govt Lucknow: Brajesh Pathak, who was appointed as a deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, has been projected as a prominent Brahmin face in the BJP. DEL62 UP-SHARMA-PROFILE A K Sharma: A close confidant of PM Modi Lucknow: Considered a close aide of PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kumar Sharma kicked off his political innings after taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service and became a member of the UP Legislative Council. DEL60 UP-SWATANTRA DEV-PROFILE Swatantra Dev Singh: Former journalist, influential OBC leader Lucknow: An influential OBC leader and currently the state BJP president, Swatantra Dev Singh was named Congress Singh by his parents. DEL59 UP-BABY RANI-PROFILE Baby Rani Maurya: Quit as Uttarakhand Guv to enter active politics Lucknow: An influential Jatav leader, Baby Rani Maurya last year resigned from the Uttarakhand governor's post, taking a plunge into active politics.

DES23 RJ-WB-GUV Share deep relationship with Mamata, she's sister to me: West Bengal Governor Jaipur: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday said he shares a deep relationship with her like a brother.

DES43 PB-MANN-2NDLD PENSION Ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

DES3 PB-KEJRIWAL-SIDHU Navjot Sidhu targets Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday targeted AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 2015 sacrilege issue, asking who was stopping his party's government in the state from taking action against those involved in the desecration of religious text.

