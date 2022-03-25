Left Menu

Punjab CM orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against a woman clerk after a complaint against her was received on the anti-corruption helpline, said AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against a woman clerk after a complaint against her was received on the anti-corruption helpline, said AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang here. The Punjab CM had launched the anti-corruption helpline on March 23 and it allows people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Kang said the clerk was posted at the tehsildar office in Jalandhar. She demanded a bribe of Rs 4.80 lakh from the complainant to get a job done, official sources said. ''I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now,'' Mann said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

