Not just 'The Kashmir Files', also speak about book on 2002 Gujarat riots, Cong veteran Shinde tells BJP

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Friday said a book on the Gujarat riots written by a journalist must also be given as much publicity as 'The Kashmir Files'.

'The Kashmir Files', which depicts atrocities committed by Pakistan-backed terrorists on Kashmiri Pandits that finally led to their displacement from the restive region, has garnered support from the BJP, whose state governments have made it tax-free.

Shinde, who said he had not seen the film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, lashed out at the prime minister and other BJP leaders on the issue.

''I have not seen the film (The Kashmir Files ) but several people are talking about it. But before Kashmir Files, there was ( a book ) Gujarat Files (Anatomy of Cover-Up) by (journalist) Rana (Ayyub),'' he said.

''The prime minister and others are giving publicity to The Kashmir Files, they must also talk about The Gujarat Files,'' Shinde told reporters in Solapur.

He said showing any event in a distorted way was wrong, adding that trying to whip up people's sentiments in this manner was an old strategy of the BJP. He praised the film 'Jhund', which showcases slum soccer and its role as a social emancipator for the youth in a deprived urban setting, and has been helmed by award-winning director Nagraj Manjule.

