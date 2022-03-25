Left Menu

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only one term, CM Mann says money saved will be used for benefit of people

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that MLAs and former legislators in the state will get a pension for only one term irrespective of the number of times they have won assembly polls.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that MLAs and former legislators in the state will get a pension for only one term irrespective of the number of times they have won assembly polls. The Chief Minister also announced a reduction in allowances given to the families of the MLAs.

Mann had said that MLAs were getting pensions in lakhs... running into Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh, Rs 5.25 lakh. "A big decision is being taken. Irrespective of times a person gets elected to the assembly, the person will be paid pension for only one term," Mann said in a video.

He said people contest elections saying they want to serve people and taking so much pension is not appropriate. The Chief Minister said that the money saved will be used for the welfare of people. (ANI)

