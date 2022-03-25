Left Menu

FIR registered against man for threatening Tripura BJP MLA who sought closure of madrasas

The Tripura police have registered an FIR against a person who threatened a BJP MLA with dire consequences for demanding that all madrasas in the state be shut down as they produce terrorists and anti-social elements, an official said on Friday.A video that has gone viral on social media showed a man in combat dress threatening Shambu Lal Chakma, the BJP legislator of Chawmanu constituency in Dhalai district, that he will be stabbed to death for making that demand.An FIR was lodged against the person.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:16 IST
The Tripura police have registered an FIR against a person who threatened a BJP MLA with dire consequences for demanding that all madrasas in the state be shut down as they produce ''terrorists and anti-social elements'', an official said on Friday.

A video that has gone viral on social media showed a man in combat dress threatening Shambu Lal Chakma, the BJP legislator of Chawmanu constituency in Dhalai district, that he will be stabbed to death for making that demand.

''An FIR was lodged against the person. The police have found his social media account. Investigations are on,'' Dhalai Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav said.

A local BJP leader had lodged a complaint with the police after the video surfaced on social media.

While speaking during the Budget discussion in the Assembly on March 22, Chakma had said madrasas are not producing doctors or engineers but terrorists and anti-social elements. He urged Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to shut down all madrasas in the state.

Tripura BJP vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee demanded immediate arrest of the person who threatened the party MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

