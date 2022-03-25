Left Menu

Biden to meet Singapore PM Lee at White House on Mar 29

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:16 IST
Biden to meet Singapore PM Lee at White House on Mar 29
File Photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru
US President Joe Biden will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House on March 29 and will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss the war in Ukraine, his press secretary said on Friday.

This would be the first visit of a leader from the strategic Indo-Pacific region after the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is currently in Poland after his historic trip to Brussels wherein he had a meeting with NATO leaders, those from the European Union and G7 leaders on the issue of Ukraine.

''The two leaders will reaffirm the importance of the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership,'' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

During the meeting, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine with the Prime Minister, she said.

''The President also looks forward to deepening cooperation on a range of shared interests, including upholding freedom of the seas, advancing supply chain resiliency, addressing the crisis in Burma, and fighting climate change," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

