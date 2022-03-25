Left Menu

Sena's Raut praises Adityanath for UP poll victory

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:32 IST
Sena's Raut praises Adityanath for UP poll victory
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday praised Yogi Adityanath for leading BJP to a huge victory in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and said one must admire those on whom people put faith in a democracy.

Speaking to reporters at a book launch event, he said the 'shakhas'' (ground level units) of the Shiv Sena were seeing youth joining in large numbers and social causes being taken up, while the same could not be said about the ones run by the RSS, as people had to be coaxed to join them.

He also said the Congress, which had performed miserably in the Assembly polls in five states, had a history but must now concentrate on improving its ''geography'' (national political footprint).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

