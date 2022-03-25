Sena's Raut praises Adityanath for UP poll victory

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday praised Yogi Adityanath for leading BJP to a huge victory in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and said one must admire those on whom people put faith in a democracy.

Speaking to reporters at a book launch event, he said the 'shakhas'' (ground level units) of the Shiv Sena were seeing youth joining in large numbers and social causes being taken up, while the same could not be said about the ones run by the RSS, as people had to be coaxed to join them.

He also said the Congress, which had performed miserably in the Assembly polls in five states, had a history but must now concentrate on improving its ''geography'' (national political footprint).

