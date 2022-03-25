Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss stage reached in negotiations - Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and they discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the stage reached in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan told Zelenskiy that he had emphasised at this week's NATO summit his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and that he had conveyed in bilateral talks there the "effective" diplomatic efforts that Turkey has made, the statement said.

