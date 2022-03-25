Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses NATO summit, food crisis threat with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the results of a NATO summit a day earlier and the threat of a food supply crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had pushed back at Turkish media reports, which cited Erdogan, that there had been progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia.

